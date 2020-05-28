Image copyright States of Jersey Police Image caption Adrian Florinel Dumitrache was sentenced to five years and three months in prison after admitting a series of assaults

A man has been jailed for a series of sexually motivated attacks, including some on Christmas Day last year.

Adrian Dumitrache, of St Helier, Jersey, assaulted six women between 8 and 25 December.

The 31-year-old admitted eight offences including four counts of sexual touching and outraging public decency.

At the Royal Court, Dumitrache appeared via video link and was sentenced to five years and three months by Judge Julian Anthony Clyde-Smith.

Dumitrache, who was also placed on the sex offenders' register for 10 years, further admitted counts of grave and criminal assault, common assault and committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence.

It was recommended he is deported after completing his prison sentence.

A spokesman for the court said it was not aware of what country Dumitrache, who was born in Romania, would be deported to.

Image caption Dumitrache appeared for the sentencing hearing at Jersey's Royal Court via video link

The first offences were reported to police on Christmas Day and more victims came forward in the days that followed.

The States of Jersey Police said Dumitrache was arrested on New Year's Day and has remained in custody ever since.

Det Insp Christina MacLennan said: "It is extremely rare that we are faced with such a prolific sex offender committing acts against complete strangers.

"Thanks to the bravery of the victims and a number of witnesses we were able to catch him quickly and bring this dangerous individual to justice."