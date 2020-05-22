Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The island's schools were originally due to reopen on 1 June, after the half-term holiday

Jersey's schools will remain closed until 5 June following public health advice about coronavirus, island education chiefs have confirmed.

They were due to reopen after half-term, but the "phased and safe" return of students will now be delayed by a week until 8 June at the earliest.

Key workers' children and vulnerable pupils will still be able to attend.

Education minister Tracey Vallois said she would give an update on the schools reopening plan next week.

Private early years providers, childminders, nurseries and schools are also being advised to remain closed amid the pandemic, the Government of Jersey said.

Mrs Vallois added she was "extremely mindful" to give islanders "as much notice as possible" about reopening schools and colleges safely.

Any plans to allow the majority of children to return will be "driven by advice and evidence from the health specialists", she added.

Mrs Vallois confirmed the government was "liaising closely with the trades unions and school leaders" in drawing up its plans.

She said: "I would like to express my sincere thanks and pay tribute to our students, parents and carers for adapting so well to their new learning environments and working so hard during this unsettling and difficult period.

"And I am so grateful for the professionalism of our head teachers, teachers, support staff, union representatives and everyone who works in education."