Image copyright RNLI/Nigel Millard Image caption Lifeguard services were suspended across the UK and the Channel Islands in March

Lifeguards in Jersey will become the first in the British Isles to return since patrols were suspended amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

RNLI staff will oversee St Ouen's Bay from Saturday as lockdown restrictions in the island are lifted.

It suspended all lifeguard patrols across its 240 beaches in the UK and Channel Islands because of coronavirus.

Senator Steve Pallett urged islanders to be careful on "what is likely to be a busy bank holiday weekend".

Lifeguards will supervise beach-goers between 10:00 and 18:00 BST.

People on the island are currently allowed to spend up to six hours outside each day for any kind of activity, including surfing and swimming.

The lifeguard service will be supported by the charity's lifeboat stations at St Helier and St Catherine's, whose volunteer crew have continued to work through the crisis.

The service has not yet confirmed when patrols will return to its three other beaches at St Brelade's Bay, Plemont, and Greve de Lecq.

Image copyright Chezi Allen Image caption Large numbers of people are expected to visit St Ouen's Bay this bank holiday weekend

RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor Jake Elms said: "We have been working closely with the Government of Jersey to make sure that conditions are safe for our lifeguards to provide an effective service.

"We would encourage the public to follow the Government's advice on social distancing and take care to understand the risks at the coast and the necessary steps to keep themselves safe."

People across England flocked to beaches on Wednesday amid the hot weather, leading to "gridlock" in some Devon beauty spots.