Image copyright Jersey Heritage Image caption The ruins of Grosnez Castle gatehouse, a 14th Century site in the north west of Jersey

Records detailing Jersey's archaeological past have been made publicly available online for the first time.

The Historic Environment Record (HER) is made up of maps, finds, building reports and island folklore.

The database took three years to compile by Jersey Heritage and archaeologist Dr Peter Chowne.

Professor of Geospatial Information Ralph Fyfe said it has "revolutionised" islander's access to information.

While records were previously available for viewing at Jersey Archive, it is the first time all of these details have been compiled in one single place.

The online tool allows researchers to search for names, places, and objects found in the island.

Image copyright Jersey Heritage Image caption A 16th Century silver dress pin uncovered in the parish of St Ouen, one of the many finds available on the database

Professor Fyfe, from the University of Plymouth, said: "This is an invaluable source of information for both the wider public, academic researchers, and developer-controlled heritage work.

"Putting all of the records in a single accessible place makes it simple and straightforward to get an overview of all the information known about a place in one query."

The database will be updated as new discoveries are made, and is free to use for both the public and academics.

Dr Chowne said the project felt like a "magnificent achievement".

Image copyright Jersey Heritage Image caption St Ouen's Manor dates back to the 12th Century, owned through the years by the de Carteret family