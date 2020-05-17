Image copyright Peter De La Haye and David Wood Image caption David Wood, Gary Romeril and Peter De La Haye were the last people to leave Jersey for the prostate cancer treatment

A group of prostate cancer patients left their families behind to travel to the UK during the coronavirus crisis for life-extending treatment.

David Wood, Gary Romeril and Peter De La Haye travelled from Jersey to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for radiotherapy in April.

They each lived alone for a month, only leaving their apartments to undergo daily treatment.

The "three musketeers" said they had become "friends for life".

The men flew to the UK at the end of March where they were expected to spend the majority of their days alone in apartments provided for them in Cambridge.

"The first night was probably the hardest night for me," Mr Romeril said.

"You've got all this news about the coronavirus and you see people are dying, and it just makes you think, if I did get it, maybe I wouldn't see my partner or anybody again."

Image copyright David Wood Image caption The men missed anniversaries with their loved ones while they were away

The three men were picked up at 06:30 each morning and taken to the hospital, where they spent about two hours waiting for one another to complete their treatment.

Mr De La Haye, 71, said their daily catch-ups were what he "looked forward to every day".

"The worst time is when you're by yourself. Your mind can play tricks with you and it starts getting you thinking about the pains."

Mr Romeril, 59, said the "camaraderie" was his "main driver" for getting through the experience.

"The fact Peter and Woody were characters, positive, jovial, that was what made us three get on so well.

"We have been there for each other and it means a lot."

Image caption The "Jersey boys" tried to include as many people as possible who might be there alone

The trio's friendship and positivity soon brought them a reputation among patients and staff.

"One chap had finished his treatment but he rang up the hospital and told them he was missing the three musketeers. We were known as the Jersey boys," Mr De La Haye said.

Image copyright Peter De La Haye Image caption The men were allowed to share the occasional socially distanced walk around Cambridge for exercise

The men were even able to hold a surprise party for Mr Wood's 78th birthday in the hospital canteen.

"They all came out with birthday cards and little presents, and the next minute they went and got a cake," Mr Wood said.

Image copyright David Wood Image caption Mr Wood described it as the "best birthday I've ever had"

Image copyright Gary Romeril Image caption Mr Romeril wrote a birthday poem for Mr Woods, who is known as Woody

"Us three fitted together and that's why it was such a positive experience for us all," Mr Romeril said.

All three have returned to Jersey, and plan to reunite for a celebration when lockdown comes to an end.