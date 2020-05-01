Image caption Jersey has been under lockdown measures since 30 March

The government of Jersey has announced its exit strategy from coronavirus.

The island will move through four "levels" with increasing freedoms towards a "new normal", the Health Minister said.

The 'Stay at Home' order is due to be lifted on 12 May, meaning people can spend an unlimited amount of time outside.

Groups of up to five will be allowed to meet outside, with restaurants able to serve food in outdoor seating areas.

Some shops will re-open and employees may return to offices if there is no risk of "close personal contact", the government said.

Ahead of the reduced measures, islanders can spend up to four hours outside for any kind of activity from Saturday.

This can include meeting up to two other people from outside their household.

Details of each 'level' in the exit strategy include:

Level Four - current lockdown. Islanders permitted outside their homes for a maximum of 2 hours a day for essential shopping, daily exercise, or medical needs

Level Three - The Stay Home order will be lifted, and some businesses will be able to operate. Off-Island travel will remain limited, and schools will initially remain closed

Level Two - More businesses could reopen, alongside community services. People will begin to be able to travel off-island again

Level One - People will be able to gather again in private homes and most venues will be permitted to open, with strict social distancing and hygiene measures in place

Chief Minister John Le Fondre said the timings of each new level would depend on "how quickly and how far" the virus spread as relaxed restrictions exposed more people to infection.

"Exiting safely from Covid-19 is likely to be a journey that takes a number of months, and we will progress more safely towards a full exit if we continue to work together."