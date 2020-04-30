Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 1,500 randomly selected people will initially be tested to see if they have had coronavirus

Antibody testing for coronavirus will begin in Jersey at the weekend, the government has said.

A total of 500 households will be randomly selected and asked to attend one of three testing sites across the island.

The test involves a single finger-prick and detects if a person has had Covid-19.

About 1,500 people will be tested every four weeks to "better understand" the spread of the virus, the States said.

Earlier this month the government confirmed an order of 10,000 antibody tests had arrived in Jersey, but it would need at least 10 days to check their reliability.

The first round of tests will take place from 2 to 5 May, with results ready in about 10 minutes.

The government of Jersey said it would help inform officials on the spread of the virus and how to ease lockdown restrictions "in a careful, phased and controlled way".

Results will also be recorded "without any identifiable details" into a separate database, and will be shared with the public.

The government said the testing would be extended to more people "over the next few weeks".

Jersey has been performing on-island testing for people who may have the virus since 9 April.