Jersey has become the first British Isle to enforce a smacking ban against children.

The amendment was passed by the States Assembly in December 2019 and will come into effect from today.

Smacking, hitting or slapping a child is banned, giving children the same legal rights as adults against assault.

Children's Minister Sam Mezec said it was an "important milestone" in making Jersey "the best place for children to grow up".

Scotland was the first UK nation to ban smacking in October, but it is not expected to come into force there until November 2020.

In January, Wales voted to introducing a ban - but there are not currently any plans for England or Northern Ireland to follow suit.

Senator Mezec said: "I'm proud that Jersey has taken this step and once again put children's rights at the heart of what we do.

"Times have changed and there is no place in a modern society for the physical punishment of children."

It follows years of controversy surrounding the care services, including a 2017 report which described one building as "a house of horrors".

NSPCC Jersey said it welcomed the change, stating: "We have long championed the implementation of this law as it will deliver fairness and equality for our children in Jersey.

"Prioritising the safety and wellbeing of the Island's children and young people is needed now more than ever during these uncertain times."

Senator Mezec said he recognised the law had come at a "very challenging time for families" and encouraged parents to reach out for support.