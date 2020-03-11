Image copyright Jersey Swimarathom Image caption The swimming event was due to be held at Les Quennevais Sports Centre over five days

A swimming marathon that attracts 4,000 people has been cancelled after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed on Jersey.

The Swimarathon, which has taken place since 1972, was due to start later but was called off as a precautionary measure following official advice.

A person tested positive last week and has been in self-isolation since returning from northern Italy.

Lions Club of Jersey said it "regrets" having to cancel the event.

Club representative Peter Tabb said Jersey's deputy medical officer of health gave clear advice the event, which sees 450 teams raise funds for youth charities, had an "unacceptably high" risk factor.

The marathon was due to be held at Les Quennevais Sports Centre over five days.

Jersey coronavirus advice

Helpline for those who think they have the virus - 01534 445566 - available 08:00-20:00

Anyone arriving from mainland China, Iran, South Korea or Italy should self-isolate for 14 days

More than 80 people in Jersey have been tested for the virus

Government of Jersey advice on Covid-19

"We don't know what is going to happen, we have cancelled it rather than postponed it because what we couldn't judge was when we had to postpone it to," Mr Tabb said.

He said he hopes teams will still donate funds to support the charities, namely Brighter Futures, Brightly, Jersey Youth Trust, Teenage Cancer Trust and YouMatter.