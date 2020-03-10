Image copyright AFP Image caption The person was tested after returning from northern Italy last week

The first coronavirus case in Jersey has been announced by the island's health department.

It is the second confirmed case in the Channel Islands after one was confirmed in Guernsey on Monday.

Health and Community Services (HCS) said the person was tested last week and has been in self-isolation since their return from northern Italy.

A spokesman for HCS said the service was in daily phone contact with the patient.

Jersey Coronavirus advice

Helpline for those who think they have the virus - 01534 445566 - available 08:00-20:00

Anyone arriving from mainland China, Iran, South Korea or Italy should self-isolate for 14 days

More than 80 people in Jersey have been tested for the virus

Government of Jersey advice on Covid-19

Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's deputy medical officer of health, said: "We are working with the individual concerned to trace any relevant close contacts and therefore ensure that they are managed appropriately."

He said environmental health officers were contacting some passengers who travelled on the same flights from Italy to Gatwick and onto Jersey asking them to self-isolate.

Dr Muscat said it does not affect everybody on the flight and "if the team do not contact you then there is no need to worry and you do not need to contact the department or the helpline".

On Monday, a group of 19 students and two teachers from Jersey College for Girls who had returned from a school trip to Italy on Saturday started self-isolation after advice changed due to the spread of the virus across Italy.

HCS said the case was unrelated.