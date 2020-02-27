Image caption Deputy Greory Guida said the cull was a "necessary evil"

Sixty-five feral chickens have been culled after residents complained they were a nuisance.

The birds have been roaming across three areas of Jersey in the Channel Islands, often appearing in rural lanes.

They were shot and removed by a pest controller on Monday, the Government of Jersey said, after complaints about "noise" and "persistent scratching".

A spokesperson said it was "best practice" for humane removal.

Media caption "Dumped" feral chickens anger Jersey residents

In a statement, the government said: "Due to the rate at which chickens can breed it was decided to undertake necessary pest control measures using a local pest control company.

"We have removed over 65 chickens from three sites across the Island."

It is believed the chickens bred after being "dumped" across Jersey.

Deputy Gregory Guida, assistant minister for Environment, said they had been culling chickens for decades, adding it was a "necessary evil" in maintaining the island.

In 2019, the government received 40 complaints which led them to cull 35 chickens.

Deputy Kirsten Morel said the chickens had "brought character to the area" and even inspired a piece of art.

"They can interact with our society in many positive ways too", he said.