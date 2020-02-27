Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The money is aimed to support young adults as they transition out of care

The Government of Jersey has announced it will provide £1m to support those leaving the care system.

The money will be used to help care leavers pay for necessities including medical fees and access to higher education.

Islanders who are aged between 16 and 25 and were in care at 16 will be eligible for the funding.

Personal advisors will also be allocated to support every child in care from the age of 14.

The Care Leavers' Offer and Support Entitlement will make leavers exempt from paying for doctor, dental and optician appointments.

Leavers will have their tuition fees paid for if they decide to attend university, as well as a post-graduate bursary of £2,000.

Other benefits include:

£1,000 bursary for apprentice workers

Free bus pass for those up to 25 years old

Funding for 20 driving lessons

Starter home kit for those moving into their own homes

A £50 gift on every birthday up to 25

Children and housing minister Senator Sam Mézec said: "I'm really pleased that today we show that we are prepared to support young people who have been in our care and treat them with the same love, respect and support as an ordinary parent.

"This is a landmark event for Jersey that underpins the role of the Government as a corporate parent and a clear demonstration of our commitment to putting children first."

Mark Rogers, director general for children, young people, education and skills said it would ensure leavers felt "loved and wanted".