Image copyright Google Image caption Green street has been a one-way system to cars since October 2019, but buses and bicycles can still go both ways

A one-way street in Jersey is causing "Mexican stand-offs" between drivers, according to a local resident.

Gavin McDougall said some drivers were choosing to "flaunt the law" despite a change to the traffic flow on Green Street in St Helier.

The road became a partial one way system in October 2019, with only buses and bicycles allowed to go both ways.

Mr McDougall said residents were being disrupted by "horns constantly going off and people arguing on the street."

The change to the road was introduced by the government in a phased manner over the course of 2019.

The States voted for a a permanent change to the system in June following a trial period, which was fully implemented in October.

'Abusing it more'

Infrastructure minister Kevin Lewis recognised there was a problem and said the island's voluntary honorary police intended to have extra patrols to attempt to curb the problem.

However, Deputy Lewis added: "There's no entry signs everywhere, so I don't know what else we can do."

Jill Bartholomew, who has lived on Green Street for 17 years, said the problems said the problems were "getting worse".

"People are abusing it more and more, it's not a question of people bedding into the system."

Mr McDougall said vehicles were driving the wrong way down the street and "being met head-on by other cars".

"We're starting to see a lot of Mexican stand-offs."

He said some of the reaction to the problem online was "not good enough".

"I've seen comments from people saying 'I've driven this street for the last 30 years, I don't look at street signs'," he added.