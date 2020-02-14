Suspected coronavirus patients in Jersey all test negative
14 February 2020
Tests for coronavirus involving nine people in Jersey have all returned negative.
The first potential case was identified last week, after a patient arrived from an affected country with "flu-like symptoms".
A spokeswoman for Health and Community Services said: "There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Jersey."
Outside China there have been two deaths and 447 cases, according to the World Health Organization.