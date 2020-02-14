Image copyright Google Image caption Two possible sites at Weighbridge Place in St Helier have been proposed

A permanent memorial for children failed by Jersey's care system has been proposed by the island's government.

The project is part of their response to the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry, which uncovered historical child abuse.

A total of £200,000 will be used from the care inquiry budget to fund the memorial.

The government said it would acknowledge the children "failed and harmed" by the care system.

A citizens panel, partially made up of abuse survivors, recommended the idea in 2018.

'Acknowledging the past'

A spokeswoman for the panel said: "For decades victims of abuse were ignored and denied a voice.

"This memorial is a vital component of the legacy project as it will help acknowledge the mistakes of the past and remember those victims no longer with us."

Two possible sites at Weighbridge Place in St Helier have been proposed for the memorial.

Designers, engineers, artists and architects have all been asked to submit ideas for a design.

Children's and Housing Minister Sam Mezec said: "This Government is fully committed to safeguarding children by acknowledging the past and looking ahead to a brighter future where children in Jersey are cared for, protected and celebrated."