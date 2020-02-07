Image copyright European Photopress Agency Image caption Three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed from the 620 tests conducted in the UK

A person in Jersey has been put in isolation as a "precautionary measure" while tests for coronavirus are carried out, the States have announced.

Health and Community Services said there was no evidence they had coronavirus "rather than the flu or another ailment".

However, they said the patient exhibited "flu-like symptoms" after arriving from an affected country.

The results will take about 48 hours to come through.

If it is confirmed as the virus, the person concerned would be the fourth case of the disease in the British Isles.

Jersey's Health and Community Services asked people to "avoid speculation or worry" until it is confirmed.

Of the 620 tests for suspected coronavirus conducted in the UK, just three have resulted in a diagnosis of the respiratory illness.

Dr Ivan Muscat, deputy medical officer at Health and consultant microbiologist, said officials were "mirroring best practice" of the UK and Europe.