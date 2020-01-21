Image caption Chris Taylor, the Connetable of St Jean, is one of three assistant chief ministers

Connetable Chris Taylor has temporarily stepped aside from his duties as Jersey's Assistant Chief Minister.

Writing to the island's chief minister, he said he had been charged in relation to an alleged motoring offence in June 2019.

Mr Taylor said: "I strenuously deny the allegations, however in the interests of the government I feel I should step aside temporarily."

He said this was "to avoid any unnecessary distraction at this time".

Chief Minister John Le Fondre approved the request, saying it was the proper decision in the circumstances.

He shared the correspondence between them "in the interests of transparency and public accountability".