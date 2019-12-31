Jersey's 'ambitious' transport policy published

Image caption The policy would make bus journeys free for carers in Jersey

Jersey has published a Sustainable Transport Policy aimed at developing a network providing healthier and greener travel options over the next decade.

Among the policy's initiatives are developing the bus service and traffic-free days in St Helier.

The proposals will be debated in the States meeting on the 25 February.

Minister for Infrastructure Kevin Lewis said the new system would be redesigned "following the principles of sustainable wellbeing".

If approved by the States, the proposals would reform bus provision on Jersey, including free travel for carers and priority measures to avoid congestion near Liberation Station.

Other changes include:

Cycling proficiency lessons in every school

£470,000 investment in school travel initiatives

Traffic free days in some routes in St Helier

Speeding up work on the Eastern Cycle Routes

Free parking and more charging points for electric vehicles

Deputy Lewis said the document recognised Jersey's current system as "unsustainable and not in the best interest of the island's future".

"Our entire transport system must be redesigned following the principles of sustainable wellbeing, and this policy framework starts us on that journey," he added.

'Power of people'

Jersey has also published a related Carbon Neutral Strategy to battle climate change, after the States declared a climate emergency in May.

The strategy outlines the principles of achieving neutrality by 2030, taking a "people-powered" approach.

It would establish the island's first citizen's assembly, where members of the public debate future environmental policy.

The policy also would oblige Jersey's Minister for the Environment, John Young, to publish a more detailed plan before 2021.