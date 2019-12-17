Image copyright States of Jersey Police Image caption Alexander Daniel Cullen was sentenced at Jersey's Royal Court

A man has been jailed for 14 years for attempting to import £10m worth of heroin into Jersey.

The Government of Jersey said it was the largest seizure ever made by the island.

Alexander Daniel Cullen, from Liverpool, was caught hiding the drugs in the fuel tank of a vehicle on 7 September.

The 29-year-old had plead guilty, avoiding a life sentence at the Royal Court from Deputy Bailiff Tim Le Cocq.

The court heard Cullen drove from his home in Liverpool to catch the Liberation ferry from Poole on 7 September.

He was stopped by customs officers in Jersey after they noticed he was acting nervously, with his "hands trembling" according to one officer.

Image copyright Government of Jersey Image caption Cullen's vehicle was searched by customs officers at Jersey's port

Image copyright Government of Jersey Image caption An estimated £10m worth of heroin was found in the fuel tank of the vehicle

The court heard Cullen said he had come to the island to sell a quad bike, providing officers with a false address.

But the heroin packages were discovered after officers noticed the vehicle's fuel tank had been tampered with.

Deputy Bailiff Tim Le Cocq described the quantity of drugs as "unprecedented".

Customs director Andrew Hunt added the drugs would have harmed some of the "most vulnerable" people in Jersey.