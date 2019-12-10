Jersey cows model matching Christmas jumpers
- 10 December 2019
A farmer has dressed her cows in Christmas jumpers to spread some seasonal cheer to passers-by.
The five cows have been sporting the matching knitwear while grazing on their farm in St Saviour, Jersey.
Dairy farmer and self-confessed Christmas enthusiast Becky Houzé designed the patterned jumpers for her Jersey girls as a festive treat.
"We think we've landed on a look worthy of the cream of the crop", Ms Houzé said.