Image caption Residents of four Jersey parishes have to take thier recyclable waste to specialist facilities

Residents of Jersey's St Peter parish are now able to recycle from home.

The scheme means that eight out of the 12 of the island's parishes will have domestic recycling collection.

This leaves St Ouen, St Martin, St Celement and Grouville as the only parishes where residents must transport their waste to recycling facilities.

St Peter constable Richard Vibert said he was "delighted" to launch the scheme and would put out his recycling box "this week and in the weeks to come".

Constable Vibert added: "This is a small but very powerful contribution that everyone in the parish can make towards more sustainable island living."

Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis congratulated the parish on the move, adding it meant the island was "one step closer to all homes receiving a recycling collection".