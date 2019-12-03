Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Politicians had been debating the new government plan for 2020-2023 over five days.

Jersey's education minister has written to the treasury to veto plans to cut £1.8m from the education budget.

Senator Tracey Vallois is protesting against cuts in the new government plan that was approved in the States Assembly on Monday.

Jersey's chief minister had claimed his spending plan could save the island about £40m in 2020.

He has now admitted there will be "overs" and "unders" in the plan.

Senator Vallois revealed she is "unable to support that £1.78m" because it was likely to "negatively impact on the education service".

In response to the challenge, Chief Minister John le Fondre told the BBC: "It's a plan... there will always be overs and unders and the question is how well the plan as a whole achieves its targets over the course of next year."