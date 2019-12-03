Cost of Jersey dog licence doubles

Image caption The island charges all dog owners an annual licence fee to contribute to parish accounts

The cost of Jersey's annual dog licence is doubling from £5 to £10 a year from 1 March 2020.

A licence must be purchased for every dog on the island over six months old, other than assistance dogs for blind or deaf people.

Owners who renew before the 31 January will pay the old price, but if they wait until February it will cost £10.

New owners have until March to pay £5 and will pay £10 after that.

Anyone who fails to pay by March can either pay a fine of £20, or be invited to attend a Parish Hall Enquiry with the Centenier, a senior member of the island's Honorary Police.

If a resolution is not reached by the enquiry, the issue could be escalated to magistrates' court.

The money for the licences goes to the general accounts of the parish in which they live.

There were 8,754 licences issued in 2019, generating nearly £44,000 in revenue.