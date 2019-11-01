Image copyright Government of Jersey Image caption Robin Smith will take on a permanent role as Jersey's Chief of Police in 2020

The new Chief of Police for Jersey has been announced by the Home Affairs Minister.

Robin Smith, a senior commander for the Manchester Arena and London Bridge terrorist attacks, will take on the role.

Mr Smith will leave his current position as Assistant Chief Constable for British Transport Police to lead the island's force.

He is due to take up the post in early 2020.

Rob Bastable was the last permanent Chief of Police for Jersey until he passed away in July 2018, following a battle with cancer.

The Deputy Chief Police Officer James Wileman had been acting up since Mr Bastable's death.

Mr Smith said it would be a "privilege" to lead the States of Jersey Police in creating "a just and fair society for all Islanders".

Minister for Home Affairs, Constable Len Norman, said he looked forward to working closely with the new chief.

"He has exceptional leadership and operational experience and will be vital in delivering the vision for the States of Jersey Police," he said.