Image copyright Le Masurier Image caption The plans will see Jersey host a second Premier Inn hotel on the island

Plans to build a Premier Inn Hotel and 144 flats in St Helier have been approved.

The development company Le Masurier will be investing £70m in the redevelopment project for Bath Street.

Jersey's second Premier Inn is expected to be completed by 2021, with the flats predicted to be ready by 2022.

A new public pedestrianised route from the Millennium Town Park to the library and on to the town's central market will also be introduced.

Image copyright Le Masurier Image caption A new pedestrian pathway will connect the Millenium Town park to the library

A public consultation regarding the future of Bath Street showed the majority of people supported the regeneration project.

Edward Bennett, director of Le Masurier, said: "We are absolutely delighted with the planning committee's decision to approve our Bath Street Redevelopment; an area of St Helier that has been in need of regeneration for decades."

The proposal was approved in a meeting held by the States of Jersey Planning Committee earlier.