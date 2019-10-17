Image caption Timothy Le Cocq has taken over the role from Sir William Bailhache

Jersey's 90th bailiff has been sworn in during a ceremony held at the Royal Court.

Timothy Le Cocq has taken over the role from predecessor Sir William Bailhache who retired earlier this month.

Mr Le Cocq had previously served as deputy bailiff and deputy president of the States Assembly since April 2015.

He was appointed Her Majesty's Solicitor General in 2008 and became Her Majesty's Attorney General the following year.

Mr Le Cocq's appointment follows comments made by the retiring Sir William Bailhache that defended the dual role of the Bailiff.

Last month, a panel that conducted an independent inquiry in to historical child abuse on the island called for the roles of States chief judge and presiding officer to be made separate.

Image caption The new bailiff will oversee States sittings and act as head of the courts

Mr Le Cocq is a former lawyer who began his legal career when he was called to the English Bar in 1981.

Born in Jersey, he subsequently sat the Jersey Bar in 1985.

He was appointed as a Crown Advocate in 1996, acting as a prosecutor on behalf of the government.

The new bailiff appointed Jurat Collette Anne Crill and Jurat Anthony John Olsen as his Lieutenants.