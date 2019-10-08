Image copyright Jersey Police Image caption Christopher Bacon abused boys while teaching at D'Hautree School, now St Helier Boy's School

A former music teacher who carried out corporal punishment on pupils for his own sexual pleasure has been jailed.

Christopher Bacon admitted five counts of indecent assault against four boys during the 1970s and 1980s, while head of music at Jersey's D'Hautree School.

A Royal Court judge said his actions were a gross betrayal of trust and sentenced him to two years.

The court heard Bacon, 77, would take his victims into a sound proof music room to carry out the assaults.

One teenager, who was caught smoking, was told by Bacon he could tell the headteacher or he could deal with it there and then.

Bacon is already serving a prison sentence in La Moye for similar offences and had been due to be released in July next year.

'Traumatic events'

The previous convictions prompted further victims to come forward, police said.

Judge Michael Birt said Bacon assaulted his pupils by "administering corporate punishment for his own sexual pleasure and not for disciplinary reasons".

Det Sgt David Hill, of Jersey Police, said: "Bacon was a prolific sex offender who grossly abused his position of authority and trust to satisfy his desires.

"Despite the passage of time since these offences occurred, the impact on the victims still remains today.

"It takes remarkable courage for victims of this type of abuse to come forward and relive such traumatic events."