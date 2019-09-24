Image copyright Christopher Quevatre Image caption Two men were seen arguing in the doorway of the Robin Hood pub shortly before Mr Melvin died

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a 65-year-old man died following an assault.

Brian McMahon, 50, from St Saviour, Jersey is accused of killing Melvin Murphy in St Helier on Sunday.

Mr Murphy was attacked between between 22:30 and 23:30 BST and died later in hospital.

Police said two men were seen arguing in the doorway of the Robin Hood pub beforehand and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.