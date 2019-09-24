Jersey assault death: Man charged with manslaughter
- 24 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with manslaughter after a 65-year-old man died following an assault.
Brian McMahon, 50, from St Saviour, Jersey is accused of killing Melvin Murphy in St Helier on Sunday.
Mr Murphy was attacked between between 22:30 and 23:30 BST and died later in hospital.
Police said two men were seen arguing in the doorway of the Robin Hood pub beforehand and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.