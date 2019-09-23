Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Melvin Murphy died on Sunday night after an assault at the Robin Hood pub.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a "grave and criminal" assault led to the death of another man.

States of Jersey Police said the unnamed man, 50, is being held in police custody after the death of 65-year-old Melvin Murphy.

The two men were seen arguing in the entrance to the Robin Hood pub in St Helier, Jersey, on Sunday. The assault happened between 22:30 and 23:30.

Mr Murphy later died in hospital.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and for any information which may be relevant to the assault.