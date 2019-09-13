Image caption Both Channel Islands' governments have said they are working with the UK to prevent supply chain disruption

Both Jersey and Guernsey's governments are "actively engaged" with the UK in preparing for a no-deal Brexit.

Disruption to supply chains could have a significant impact on food availability and prices, as well as supplies of medicines.

They have contributed to the UK's preparations, ensuring the Crown Dependencies needs are addressed.

Each government has received assurances sufficient medical supplies will be available.

Previously, Jersey residents had been advised to prepare as if for a "bank holiday or period of bad weather".

The government has announced it will establish weekly "food price monitoring" to protect "vulnerable people" from sharp price rises.

'Not a new challenge'

Jersey updated existing emergency laws, allowing them to seize vital medicines from pharmacies and distribute them as needed.

Guernsey's senior Policy and Resources Committee have said they do not anticipate shortages.

However, they said Guernsey already has "significant powers" in place to mitigate for any disruption.

"Shortages of supply in the UK is not a new challenge and already forms part of business-as-usual operations", they added.