Image caption The update to existing emergency legislation allows for the closure of pharmacies and the rationing of vital medicines

Jersey's government has been given the power to close pharmacies and ration medicines in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The States unanimously agreed to update emergency powers, aimed at ensuring access vital to prescriptions.

The measures come as a result of concerns over supply disruption to deliveries of food and medicine if Britain leaves the European Union.

Under the law, pharmacies would be compensated if their stocks were used.

External Relations Minister Senator Ian Gorst said the powers were a necessary update to strengthen the existing Emergency Powers and Planning Law, which was written in 1990.

After acknowledging the "uncertainty around Brexit", Senator Gorst said he did "not think [the powers] would need to be used in the future".

"But they are an appropriate, and I hesitate to use this word, backstop," he added.