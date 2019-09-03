Image caption The coach was carrying 40 tourists around the island when it crashed at Mont Les Vaux

Nineteen people have been taken to hospital after a coach full of tourists crashed in Jersey.

The Waverley Tours coach was carrying 40 people when the accident occurred at about 10:40 BST at Mont Les Vaux.

The driver was treated at the scene and is "being assessed" at the hospital's emergency department, Jersey Ambulance Service said.

Paramedics also treated 18 passengers who suffered "very minor" injuries, who also were transported to hospital.

Image caption Eighteen passengers suffered "minor injuries", while the driver is being "assessed" in hospital

Some of the patients were taken to hospital in taxis, alongside two ambulances and two "patient transport minibuses".

Mike Judge, an operational manager for the ambulance service, expressed gratitude for the assistance.

He said: "We didn't call in a major incident and we managed with the resources we'd got."

The government has asked islanders to avoid the emergency department unless they are in "urgent need of care" to avoid overloading hospital resources.