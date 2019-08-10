Image copyright Jersey Fire and Rescue Image caption Two people in the BMW were taken to hospital, Jersey Police said

A man has been arrested after a BMW crashed into a parked car which damaged a house.

The parked Fiesta, which had no-one in it, was pushed into the front of the property in Queens Road, St Helier at about 21:40 BST on Friday.

Two people in the BMW were taken to hospital. Neither has life-threatening injuries, police said.

The BMW driver, aged in his 40s, remains in custody. No-one was inside the house at the time of the crash.

Police would not say what the man had been arrested on suspicion of.