Car ploughs into parked car damaging house in St Helier

  • 10 August 2019
Car Image copyright Jersey Fire and Rescue
Image caption Two people in the BMW were taken to hospital, Jersey Police said

A man has been arrested after a BMW crashed into a parked car which damaged a house.

The parked Fiesta, which had no-one in it, was pushed into the front of the property in Queens Road, St Helier at about 21:40 BST on Friday.

Two people in the BMW were taken to hospital. Neither has life-threatening injuries, police said.

The BMW driver, aged in his 40s, remains in custody. No-one was inside the house at the time of the crash.

Police would not say what the man had been arrested on suspicion of.

