Car ploughs into parked car damaging house in St Helier
- 10 August 2019
A man has been arrested after a BMW crashed into a parked car which damaged a house.
The parked Fiesta, which had no-one in it, was pushed into the front of the property in Queens Road, St Helier at about 21:40 BST on Friday.
Two people in the BMW were taken to hospital. Neither has life-threatening injuries, police said.
The BMW driver, aged in his 40s, remains in custody. No-one was inside the house at the time of the crash.
Police would not say what the man had been arrested on suspicion of.