Image copyright The Loop Image caption The "very high strength" variant of the Class A drug has been linked to five hospitalisations

A 'triple strength' batch of ecstasy has been linked to five people being hospitalised in Jersey.

The variant of the Class A drug, known as "Skype", was involved in each of the five cases seen in recent weeks, Jersey's Alcohol & Drug Service said.

The pink and purple pills are "three times" stronger than an average dose, drug safety charity The Loop said.

The same batch has been linked to several hospitalisations at Manchester's Parklife festival in June.

Professor Fiona Measham from The Loop said the danger came from the fact that the pills were "three times an average adult dose".

"If people don't know how strong it is they risk overdose," she said.

Simba Kashiri from Jersey's Alcohol & Drug Service warned islanders that taking the drug "involved risk" as it was impossible to know the exact contents or strength of any given pill.

"Ecstasy can affect the body's temperature control and dancing in a hot atmosphere also increases the risk of overheating, which can be deadly," he added.