Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Pamela Nisbet, 68, died in hospital after being stabbed at a property in Jersey

A 68-year-old woman who was attacked in her home on Jersey died from a stab wound to the neck, a Home Office pathologist has said.

Pamela Nisbet, from St Peter, died in hospital from her injuries on Tuesday.

Jersey Police has been given an additional 24 hours to question a 40-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after her death.

The force said specialist officers were supporting her family and keeping them updated on the investigation.

Mrs Nesbit's friends and neighbours described her as kind, loyal, compassionate and dedicated to her community.

She had been a teacher, company director and an honorary police officer.