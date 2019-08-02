Image caption The festival is held annually at Howard Davis Park

The 25th Jersey Film Festival has been cancelled due to health and safety reasons.

Organiser, Deputy Kevin Lewis said it had "not been possible" to secure the number of police and security officers required for the event.

Last year, about 7,000 people attended the festival on one night at Howard Davis Park and Deputy Lewis said it is hard to predict the turnout.

"Perhaps it has been a victim of its own success", he said.

"It had provided free and family-friendly entertainment for thousands of people over the years but will now require a different scale of risk assessment, and health and safety measures."

He added he hopes the festival will return next year.