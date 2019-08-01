New record set for sunniest month in Jersey
- 1 August 2019
July was Jersey's sunniest month on record, the Jersey Met Office said.
There were 373.9 hours of total sunshine in July, which beat the record of 372.1 hours set in June 1925.
In the UK, the average total of sunshine hours for last month was 173.2, the Met Office said.
The Channel Island also experienced the second hottest day on record with temperatures of 35.7C (96.2) recorded at the Maison St Louis Observatory on 23 July.
The UK record for sunshine hours was set in 1955 at 256 hours.