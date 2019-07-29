Image caption Some of the work would be "extremely disruptive" said Andium in the letter

People living in four Jersey tower blocks have been told they will have to move out "permanently" due to a "significant" redevelopment.

Jersey States-owned housing company Andium Homes told residents of the 14-storey blocks at Le Marais in a letter.

It comes three years after Andium started drawing up refurbishment plans for Le Marais.

It is not yet clear how many people will be forced to leave their homes, nor where they are going to move to.

Image copyright Andium

Andium said the project was due to begin next June and each block would take a year to complete.

It said the work would be "significant" with new bathrooms, kitchens, heating systems, sprinkler systems, plumbing and wiring all needed to bring the homes up to scratch.

Some of the work would be "extremely disruptive".

"We have taken the decision to move clients permanently from their homes," it said in the letter sent on Friday to people living at the St Clement housing estate.

Andium staff will be visiting Le Marais on Wednesday to discuss the project and to explain how residents are likely to be affected.

No-one from Andium was available for immediate comment.