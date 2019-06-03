Image copyright Jersey Police Image caption Jamie Warn was sentenced to life at Jersey's Royal Court

A man who murdered his secret lover and hid her body in the boot of his car for three days before dumping it in on a beach has been jailed for life.

Hotel worker Jamie Warn, 55, was previously found guilty of killing his former colleague Zsuzsanna Besenyei, 37, in Jersey in May 2018.

He will serve a minimum of 19 years after being sentenced at Jersey's Royal Court.

He was also given six years for perverting the course of justice.

Image copyright States of Jersey Police Image caption Zsuzsanna Besenyei's body was found on Le Pulec beach in St Ouen

This related to his attempts to deceive the police as they searched for Miss Besenyei's body.

The jury was told Warn, from St Helier, had been having an affair with Miss Besenyei, who had moved to Jersey from Hungary seven years earlier.

Mobile phone data linked their locations for several days after she disappeared and Warn was seen driving her car the day it was discovered abandoned in the sea.

The pair met while working Les Charrieres Hotel and were having a sexual relationship kept secret from Warn's partner.

Image copyright States of Jersey Police Image caption Zsuzsanna Besenyei's car was found two days before her body was discovered

He hid her body in the boot of his car for three days before going to a beach in St Ouen in the middle of the night to dump her body.

Acting Ch Insp Craig Jackson, who led the Jersey Police investigation, said: "Warn went to considerable lengths to cover his tracks and avoid detection.

"The sentence shows the gravity of the crime, and although nothing will bring Zsuzsanna back.

"We hope this result will go some way to helping the Besenyei family to heal and come to terms with life without Zsuzsanna."