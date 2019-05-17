Image copyright Jersey Police Image caption Oprea Dobre, Florin Calin, Dorel Diaconu each admitted to two counts of rape

Five men who gang raped a woman in a car park have each been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Jersey's Royal Court heard how the 19-year-old victim feared she was going to die during the attack on 16 December.

Two of the men were found to have video clips of the rape on their phones.

Romanian nationals Florin Calin, 20, Dorel Diaconu, 23, Marius Dobrin, 24, and 18-year-olds Oprea Dobre and Alexandru Dobrin all pleaded guilty to two charges of rape.

Image copyright Jersey Police Image caption Brothers Marius and Alexandru Dobrin were among the defendants

The court heard how one of the men, Marius Dobrin, followed the victim around the Havana nightclub in St Helier and started dancing with her.

They kissed but did not talk much because he only spoke limited English.

At the end of the night, the victim's level of intoxication could be seen on CCTV footage, with Marius Dobrin remaining close to her.

The other defendants, all aged between 18 and 24, could also be seen lingering nearby.

The victim was then led away and driven to a car park at Les Platons, where she was raped by the men.

After being driven back St Helier, she was heard crying and screaming outside a flat. She was brought inside and the police were called.

In a personal statement, the victim, who is is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the attack, said: "I thought I was going to be murdered. I was terrified. It felt like a lifetime."