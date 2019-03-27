Image copyright States of Jersey Police Image caption Jason Le Chevere was placed on the sex offenders register

A man who sexually assaulted two young girls has been jailed for 15 years.

Jason Le Chevere, 43, was found guilty of two counts of rape and 11 counts of indecent assault, dating back to 2006.

His two victims were very young at the time of the offences, Jersey's Royal Court heard. After the sentencing, one of his victims said she could now smile again after living in "anxiety and fear".

Le Chevere, from St Saviour, Jersey, was also put on the sex offenders register.

One of the victims reported their abuser to care home staff, Crown Advocate Simon Thomas told the court.

Psychologists said the second victim developed severe mental problems as a result of the abuse, but had never complained because she was afraid of what might happen to her, he added.

In a statement read by police outside the court, one of the victims said: "I am relieved and pleased that my truth of what has happened to me has been taken seriously.

"My anxiety has decreased and I finally took my smile back."

Sentencing Le Chevere, Royal Court Commissioner Sir John Sanders said the 15-year jail term reflected the seriousness of his crimes.