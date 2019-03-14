Jersey body-in-boot murder: Jamie Warn found guilty
A man who hid the dead body of his secret lover in the the boot of her car for three days before dumping it on a beach has found guilty of murder.
Jamie Warn, 55, killed 37-year-old Zsuzsanna Besenyei in Jersey in May 2018.
He was having an affair with the Hungarian woman, a former hotel colleague, Jersey Crown Court was told.
Warn, of St Helier, was also convicted of perverting the course of justice and will be sentenced at a later date.
The jury took six hours to find Warn guilty, after hearing evidence over seven days.
He killed Ms Besenyei and hid her body at a car park for three days before dumping it in the middle of the night, the court was told.
Her body was found at the beach - known as Stinky Bay - on 16 May, six days after she was first reported missing.
The pair met while working Les Charrieres Hotel and were having a sexual relationship kept secret from Mr Warn's partner.
Ms Besenyei's partner of seven-and-a-half years Cliff Nobrega welcomed the verdict.
"It does give me some sense of closure," he said outside the court.
"It will take a while for me to move on. Ten months, and I still miss her every day."
Jersey's Royal Court will set a sentencing date on Friday.