Image copyright States of Jersey Police Image caption Zsuzsanna Besenyei had been missing for six days

A man who hid the dead body of his secret lover in the the boot of her car for three days before dumping it on a beach has found guilty of murder.

Jamie Warn, 55, killed 37-year-old Zsuzsanna Besenyei in Jersey in May 2018.

He was having an affair with the Hungarian woman, a former hotel colleague, Jersey Crown Court was told.

Warn, of St Helier, was also convicted of perverting the course of justice and will be sentenced at a later date.

The jury took six hours to find Warn guilty, after hearing evidence over seven days.

He killed Ms Besenyei and hid her body at a car park for three days before dumping it in the middle of the night, the court was told.

Her body was found at the beach - known as Stinky Bay - on 16 May, six days after she was first reported missing.

The pair met while working Les Charrieres Hotel and were having a sexual relationship kept secret from Mr Warn's partner.

Image copyright States of Jersey Police Image caption Zsuzsanna Besenyei's car was found two days before her body was discovered

Ms Besenyei's partner of seven-and-a-half years Cliff Nobrega welcomed the verdict.

"It does give me some sense of closure," he said outside the court.

"It will take a while for me to move on. Ten months, and I still miss her every day."

Jersey's Royal Court will set a sentencing date on Friday.