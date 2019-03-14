Image caption Coastguards received a mayday call at about 04:00 GMT

An extensive search is under way around the Channel Islands for a sailor who has not made contact for 12 hours.

Coastguards received a call at about 23:00 GMT on Wednesday from a sailor who had requested to travel from Jersey to Guernsey.

At 04:00 GMT, coastguards received a mayday call having had no further contact with the man.

The Channel Islands Air Search team is currently looking for the sailor, the Ports of Jersey said.

The man was expected to have arrived in Guernsey at about 00:30.

The air search team was called out at 07:30, Chief Officer John Fitzgerald said.

"We're in an area that covers the north area of Jersey to the south coast of Guernsey, so we're covering 20-mile wide legs in that area.

"The conditions out there are pretty horrendous. It's blowing a gale, the sea is as rough as anything."

"If he is out there we hope we will be able to find him fairly rapidly because the conditions are horrible," Mr Fitzgerald added.