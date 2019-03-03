Image copyright Google Image caption The steep stretch of road is near Jersey's airport

A man who was involved in a crash involving two cars in Jersey on Saturday has died, police have said.

The crash happened south of the junction of Tesson Mill and Mont Fallu in St Peter's Valley, St Lawrence, at about 16:20 GMT.

The "young" male driver has not been named, but police say his family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

No-one in the second car was injured. The road was closed after the crash.

The crash involved a red Suzuki Jimny travelling north along the valley and a blue Ford Focus going south.

Police are appealing for witnesses who were in St Peter's Valley.