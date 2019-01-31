Image copyright States of Jersey Police Image caption Alfredo Rebelo denies murdering Ana Rebelo at their home

A woman whose husband is accused of her murder may have killed herself with a pair of leggings, a court has heard.

Alfredo Rebelo denies murdering 51-year-old Ana Rebelo at their home in St Helier, Jersey, in April 2017.

Jersey's Royal Court heard from defence witness Dr Richard Shepherd, who showed how the leggings could have been used in "self-strangulation".

Prosecutors claim Mr Rebelo became upset during an argument and killed his wife.

Dr Shepherd said: "I see no features inconsistent with self-strangulation, but I do see features inconsistent with homicide."

Image copyright Google Image caption Ana Rebelo was found dead on Victoria Street in St Helier

In cross-examination, prosecutor Howard Sharp questioned Dr Shepherd on the time of death.

Dr Shepherd said Mrs Rebelo was more likely to have died during the night of 4 April, rather than the evening of 3 April.

The defence has now closed its case. The trial continues.