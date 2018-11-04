Image copyright Jersey Fire & Rescue Image caption Firefighters tackled the "rapidly-growing" fire which was threatening nearby homes

Jersey was left without any fire cover for a period on Saturday night, after all its resources were deployed.

The island's fire and rescue service said crews were called to "multiple fires", including a large furze fire at Greve de Lecq, which is believed to have been started by fireworks.

Full-time and retained firefighters tackled the "rapidly-growing" headland fire which was threatening homes.

A spokesman for the service admitted resources had been "stretched".

"Jersey is a small island, but for a while all on-duty personnel, pumps and retained firefighters were all deployed," he said.

There were no reports of any injuries, but the service has appealed to islanders to take care over the bonfire period.