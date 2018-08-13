Jersey

Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

  • 13 August 2018

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 53-year-old, who has not been named, was arrested after a "domestic incident" in St Peter on Monday morning, States of Jersey Police said.

A 52-year-old man was taken to Jersey General Hospital but his injuries are "not currently believed to be life threatening".

Officers say both parties are known to each other and consider it to be an "isolated incident".

