A pagan worship ground has been damaged by visitors - and fencing put up to protect it is the latest sign of "disrespect" for the religion, says a Jersey witch.

Rhianna Galvin Hughes said there would be uproar if the same measures were taken at a church.

The owners of the 6,000-year-old Neolithic tomb, Societe Jersiaise, say the fencing will stop further erosion.

They say the fenced-off areas protect "valuable" parts of the site.

Mrs Galvin Hughes said: "It would have been nice if they had contacted the pagan community and let someone know what they wanted to do.

"This is a very natural site and the fencing they have put up takes away from it."

The site should be left in a natural state, according to Mrs Galvin Hughes, who says it is no more eroded than many other Neolithic site across the British Isles.

But Nicolette Westwood, from the Societe Jersiaise, said damage to parts of the tomb, or dolmen, could move historically significant objects away from their original locations.

"It would be the same as if part of a church were undergoing damage, and that section needed to be temporarily fenced off, but churchgoers would still have access to the church," she said.

The fenced-off areas, which cover banks around the tomb, were "probably an original part of the dolmen" she said, but may contain piles of materials discarded by its builders, known as "spoil heaps".

Local historian, Tony Bellows, says the Neolithic "passage grave" dates back to the Stone Age (4,000-3250 BC).

It was excavated in 1839, 1868 and in 1910 by the Societe Jersiaise who found human bones from at least three adults and two children.

The remains included a complete skeleton found in a seated position.

"It was certainly a site of religious significance, and is one of the two Jersey monuments aligned with the solar equinox, the other being Hougue Bie," said Mr Bellows.

"What practices took place can only be surmised as no records exist for the stone age. The alignment with the spring solstice probably points to rituals associated with farming, and blessing the crops to be planted."

Mrs Galvin Hughes, who identifies as a fifth-generation Romany Gypsy and hereditary witch, says the incident is the latest example of religious discrimination against her.

"If it was any other religion it wouldn't be tolerated, but because it's paganism or witchcraft people react almost like they've lost their minds. They don't understand it and they don't want to understand it, so nothing moves forward."

She says Neolithic sites such as La Pouquelaye de Faldouet are used "regularly" by pagans in Jersey, including on the eight "Sabbats" or seasonal festivals in a year.