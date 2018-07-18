Image caption There needs to be 15 days with no significant rainfall for there to be an absolute drought

There is an "absolute drought" in Jersey after 15 days of no "measurable rainfall", according to meteorologists.

Jersey Met Office said the last measurable rainfall - more than 1mm - in the largest Channel Island was on 2 July when 2.8mm of rain was recorded.

The dry spell is due to end on Thursday with thundery showers forecast.

This is the 125th time the island has been in an absolute drought since records began in 1894 with the longest period lasting 39 days in 1976.

More on this story and others from the Channel Islands

A Jersey Water spokesman said a hosepipe ban was unlikely as reservoirs were 83% full, with enough water to last three months.