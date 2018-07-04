Image copyright EPA Image caption Haut de la Garenne was named the "house of horrors" after being at the centre of many of the allegations of child abuse

Nearly all members of the public consulted over whether to demolish a building at the centre of decades of abuse said it should be kept.

Jersey's Haut de la Garenne children's home was named the "house of horrors" after being at the centre of abuse allegations in the care system.

The demolition of the building was one of the recommendations in the Jersey Care Inquiry, released last year.

Out of the 850 responses, 94% said they wanted the building to stay.

'Lucky ones'

A citizens' panel formed to determine how the failures of Jersey's historic child care system should be recognised and remembered voted unanimously against demolition.

The panel included a "significant" number of survivors of the Jersey care system.

In a joint statement, they said: "We are the lucky ones, we survived - we will carry the physical and mental scars with us for the rest of our lives, but we survived.

"We, the people of Jersey, must ensure that this is never allowed to happen again."

Among their recommendations, members of the panel suggested the creation of a memorial in Royal Square, the emblem of a butterfly for the care legacy, and the marking of 3 July - the date the inquiry report was released last year - as Jersey Children's Day.